Thousands wait for hospital beds in South Korea as coronavirus cases surge

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as thousands of sick people waited for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the center of the worst outbreak outside mainland China.
News video: South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 00:38

 According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...

