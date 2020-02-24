Thousands wait for hospital beds in South Korea as coronavirus cases surge
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as thousands of sick people waited for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the center of the worst outbreak outside mainland China.
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak...
CBS 2's Eric Cox reports a suspected coronavirus case is being examined at a local hospital. Meanwhile, city leaders are participating in a "table top" discussion on how to handle coronavirus if more..
