Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach 104-103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with "personal business," according to the team. Popovich is […]


