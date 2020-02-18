Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach 104-103

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is […]
