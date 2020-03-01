COVID-19 | Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Around 150 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, while some 100 health workers in the Basque region have been isolated in their homes after coming into contact with people carrying the virus
Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus.
The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days ago.
The patient has been isolated for treatment in a specialist unit.
