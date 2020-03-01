COVID-19 | Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

Global  

Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Around 150 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, while some 100 health workers in the Basque region have been isolated in their homes after coming into contact with people carrying the virus
Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus

Ecuador confirms first case of coronavirus 01:35

 Ecuador on Saturday (February 29th) confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus. The 70-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus in Spain and arrived in Ecuador about 15 days ago. The patient has been isolated for treatment in a specialist unit. This clip shows...

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative

SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE..

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?

How Does the Coronavirus Compare to the Flu?Is this new coronavirus really a serious danger? Doesn’t the flu kill more people? As the United States recorded its first coronavirus death Saturday — and...
Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia has died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.
Reuters

