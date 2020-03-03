Karen Chestney Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/LJkEhUJ1wf 4 minutes ago Joan McGinnis Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/3gEerKLVGg 7 minutes ago Pale Blue Dot. 🌎 RT @PittsburghPG: Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67 https://t.co/keM8fhL0qU 24 minutes ago Lynn Goswick Bobbie and Charlie Gaddy were a great team. Rest in peace. Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/zJ5Pc6ItB0 27 minutes ago Jack Pickell RT @BostonDotCom: Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67. https://t.co/2Q31ELdHhv https://t.co/5ZcG8KlyqI 33 minutes ago ъรεս Via @nytimes: Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/5yuK9RM3gc https://t.co/I9DXxlkjm0 34 minutes ago csbnnews Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/tLb1ReG7BU https://t.co/A1BVxJX1rK 37 minutes ago Boston.com Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67. https://t.co/2Q31ELdHhv https://t.co/5ZcG8KlyqI 38 minutes ago