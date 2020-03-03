Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67

Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
She covered world events in the 1980s and ’90s and was the host of “TalkBack Live,” a program in which the audience posed questions to guest newsmakers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bobbie Battista, Longtime CNN Anchor, Dies At 67

Bobbie Battista, Longtime CNN Anchor, Dies At 67 00:32

 Bobbie Battista, one of the original CNN anchors, has died at the age of 67.

Recent related news from verified sources

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobbie Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” has died. She was 67....
Seattle Times

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies at 67 after 4-year battle with cervical cancer

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has died at 67, according to CNN and journalist David P Gelles. The outlet reports Battista passed Tuesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarenChestney

Karen Chestney Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/LJkEhUJ1wf 4 minutes ago

JoanPennnative

Joan McGinnis Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/3gEerKLVGg 7 minutes ago

kostuch

Pale Blue Dot. 🌎 RT @PittsburghPG: Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67 https://t.co/keM8fhL0qU 24 minutes ago

lynngoswick

Lynn Goswick Bobbie and Charlie Gaddy were a great team. Rest in peace. Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/zJ5Pc6ItB0 27 minutes ago

pacmanjack

Jack Pickell RT @BostonDotCom: Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67. https://t.co/2Q31ELdHhv https://t.co/5ZcG8KlyqI 33 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @nytimes: Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/5yuK9RM3gc https://t.co/I9DXxlkjm0 34 minutes ago

csbnnews

csbnnews Bobbie Battista, a Mainstay Anchor at CNN, Dies at 67 https://t.co/tLb1ReG7BU https://t.co/A1BVxJX1rK 37 minutes ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com Bobbie Battista, a mainstay anchor at CNN, dies at 67. https://t.co/2Q31ELdHhv https://t.co/5ZcG8KlyqI 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.