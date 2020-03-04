Global  

Gallagher helps Canadiens start fast, beat Islanders 6-2

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist in Montreal’s three-goal first period, and the Canadiens went on to a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Joel Armia also had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Petry, Charles Hudon, Paul Byron and Jordan Weal also scored […]
