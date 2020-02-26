Global  

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declares emergency for coronavirus as city seeks to halt spread

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued a proclamation of civil emergency to help the city respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak, she said Tuesday, noting that King County Executive Dow Constantine made a similar declaration Monday. Pending City Council approval, Durkan’s proclamation will give her special authority to address the threat to public health and safety, she […]
News video: Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYC Officials Update On Coronavirus

Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYC Officials Update On Coronavirus 10:31

 Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials held a news conference to discuss recent coronavirus cases.

