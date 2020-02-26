Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declares emergency for coronavirus as city seeks to halt spread
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued a proclamation of civil emergency to help the city respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak, she said Tuesday, noting that King County Executive Dow Constantine made a similar declaration Monday. Pending City Council approval, Durkan’s proclamation will give her special authority to address the threat to public health and safety, she […]
