Biden projected to win five states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win five large states on Tuesday, while battling front-runner Bernie Sanders for the lead in other states on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race.
News video: Super Tuesday 9 P.M. Update: Joe Biden Projected To Win Minnesota

Super Tuesday 9 P.M. Update: Joe Biden Projected To Win Minnesota 05:14

 Minnesota’s Democratic voters have spoken and they choose former vice-president Joe Biden to go up against President Donald Trump in the general election in November. Pat Kessler analyzes the latest results. (5:14) WCCO 4 News - March 3, 2020

