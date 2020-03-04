Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters

Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
There were also reports of voting machines malfunctioning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Voters Wait In Long Lines To Cast Ballots, Sanders' Campaign Files Motion To Delay Vote Center Closure

Voters Wait In Long Lines To Cast Ballots, Sanders' Campaign Files Motion To Delay Vote Center Closure 02:24

 Due to long wait times at polling centers in Los Angeles County, the Bernie Sanders' campaign filed an emergency motion to keep polls in the county open later than 8 p.m.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Voters Remain In Line Hours After Polls Close In Los Angeles County [Video]Voters Remain In Line Hours After Polls Close In Los Angeles County

One voter said she visited her Toluca Lake vote center, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Tuesday afternoon only to have to come back Tuesday night due to the long wait.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published

Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County [Video]Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County

Bernie Sanders’ campaign requested an emergency injunction to keep polls in Los Angeles County open. According to Reuters, they are looking to keep them open an extra two hours after reports of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

rouut

Rouut Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/FCKFWkXhfn https://t.co/czUdbU9CUT 22 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/uTzoUw0XJD https://t.co/naaHQKJLeY 22 minutes ago

twopowers1

KATHY POWERS Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/kPkBgcNbCR 1 hour ago

sharikitchin

SJKitchin Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/oDtTDY05vg 1 hour ago

RunFreedomRun

Dark Psychic Force Guy #RiggedPrimary Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/xmICMJCzqZ 2 hours ago

memeorandum

memeorandum Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters (New York Times) https://t.co/llzp6o90c9 https://t.co/p4tgTXdqDO 2 hours ago

DoLife7

DoLife Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/zG4mEQKqS3 https://t.co/iZMAZzNpGJ 2 hours ago

RaniMukherjeeS

Rani Mukherjee Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters https://t.co/UtQYOqYBlz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.