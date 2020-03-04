Long Waits Frustrate Los Angeles Voters

One voter said she visited her Toluca Lake vote center, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Tuesday afternoon only to have to come back Tuesday night due to the long wait.

Sanders' Campaign Requests Emergency Injunction For Los Angeles County Bernie Sanders’ campaign requested an emergency injunction to keep polls in Los Angeles County open. According to Reuters, they are looking to keep them open an extra two hours after reports of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 3 hours ago