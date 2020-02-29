henry john RT @PatWill97926440: The lies and fake news keeps on coming as smear campaign goes into overdrive. Sickening 🐀🐀🐀🐀. Biased @BBCNews -… 29 seconds ago

Michelle McKinley RT @ridsdaleishere: A manager who bullies is a manager who has been promoted above their ability. BBC News - Priti Patel: Fresh bullying c… 57 seconds ago

Clive Bixby👌🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇭🇺🇵🇱🇮🇹🇮🇱 RT @DarrenPlymouth: The row over Priti Patel intensified on Tuesday as allies hit back against fresh bullying claims by a “victim” who they… 1 minute ago

hans oconner RT @BBCPolitics: Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD https://t.co/PDcf05zHRd 2 minutes ago

Paul v Woods RT @kathiebennett: She should never of been re hired after last sacking. Pressure mounts on Priti Patel to quit amid fresh bullying claims… 2 minutes ago

ann prosser #FBPE #RevokeA50 RT @TheNewEuropean: Priti Patel faces fresh allegations of bullying https://t.co/16za4w25yf 3 minutes ago

Cavin Shakesheave RT @BBCNews: Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD https://t.co/P0gkDLpHJ4 3 minutes ago