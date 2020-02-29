Global  

Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Allegations were reportedly brought to a Department for International Development official in 2017.
Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims [Video]Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove..

PM defends his Home Secretary over claims that she's a bully [Video]PM defends his Home Secretary over claims that she's a bully

Boris Johnson has defended his Home Secretary over bullying claims -- saying that he "absolutely" has confidence in Priti Patel.

Boris Johnson news - live: Priti Patel faces sack after 'tsunami' of new bullying claims, as poll finds most Tory members don't accept climate change science

Follow all the latest developments
Home Office permanent secretary quits, announcing he will sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims

The most senior civil servant at the Home Office Sir Philip Rutnam has quit the department amid a row over alleged bullying claims levelled at Priti Patel.
