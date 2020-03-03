WA fever clinics to open next week ahead of anticipated rise in coronavirus cases

It could only be a matter of time. Business in the Bay Area — at least the commuting-to-the-office, stopping-at-Starbucks and shaking-hands-with-clients kind...

The Conversation: Why are 'fever clinics' opening in Australia? The Western Australian health minister has announced "fever clinics" are to open this week for people who think they have coronavirus symptoms.And in NSW, the...

New Zealand Herald 8 hours ago



