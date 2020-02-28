Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > JEE (Main) April Exam 2020: Registration to end in 3 days; check jeemain.nta.nic.in for details

JEE (Main) April Exam 2020: Registration to end in 3 days; check jeemain.nta.nic.in for details

DNA Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
JEE Main April examination will be conducted from April 3 to April 9, 2020, at various test centers across the nation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out

Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are outAs buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's April wedding gathers steam, mid-day has procured the first official proof of the couple's impending wedding. The two...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

mystudycart

Mystudycart The last date of #JEEMain 2020 registration for April exam is 6th March 2020. The correction facility for both ty… https://t.co/CRs38j4a4D 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.