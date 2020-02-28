JEE (Main) April Exam 2020: Registration to end in 3 days; check jeemain.nta.nic.in for details

JEE Main April examination will be conducted from April 3 to April 9, 2020, at various test centers across the nation.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out As buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's April wedding gathers steam, mid-day has procured the first official proof of the couple's impending wedding. The two...

Mid-Day 5 days ago





Tweets about this Mystudycart The last date of #JEEMain 2020 registration for April exam is 6th March 2020. The correction facility for both ty… https://t.co/CRs38j4a4D 17 hours ago