Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead

NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins took a big stride toward winning the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who opened a nine-point cushion over second-place Tampa Bay in the division standings with 15 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead

NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division leadBrad Marchand and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins took a big stride toward winning the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning
FOX Sports

Preview: Top teams in Atlantic Division clash as Lightning host Bruins

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins without Steven Stamkos in a big Atlantic-Division Clash.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eq_nhl

NHL SAISON 2018-2019 NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead - Brunswick News Buy Ticket https://t.co/3zZSsyCqhi https://t.co/apAqtM51es 50 minutes ago

bigdaddycasino

bigdaddy Daily #hockey play at https://t.co/wktTh0nYXM #NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead… https://t.co/UdiMoQq7WJ 3 hours ago

texsaspost

texaspost NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead https://t.co/zpnvK0D2Qk https://t.co/cXpdtUglqE 3 hours ago

fwobthree

Fred NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead https://t.co/lsVW2EnEo4 3 hours ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: The NHL-leading @NHLBruins took a big stride toward winning the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory against the @TBLightnin… 3 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive NHL-Best Bruins Beat Lightning 2-1 To Extend Division Lead https://t.co/Odu9vKuSZ2 4 hours ago

Dave_in_718

Dave RT @TSN_Sports: NHL-best Boston Bruins beat Tampa Bay Lightning to extend division lead. MORE: https://t.co/yG0tw9DQzw https://t.co/KQjoc3o… 4 hours ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet The NHL-leading @NHLBruins took a big stride toward winning the Atlantic Division with a 2-1 victory against the… https://t.co/e656DgklNp 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.