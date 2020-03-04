Global  

Protester tries to rush stage during Joe Biden speech on Super Tuesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A woman tried to climb onto the riser from behind Joe Biden and his wife Jill before she was grabbed and removed from the event.
News video: Joe Biden Wins North Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins North Carolina Primary 00:40

 Joe Biden has won North Carolina's Democratic presidential primary.

Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California [Video]Protesters Rush Stage at Biden Rally in California

Dairy industry protesters stormed the stage during Former Vice President Joe Biden`s victory speech in Baldwin Hills on Super Tuesday.

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden [Video]Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Starts Off Strong For Former Vice President Joe Biden

So far, Super Tuesday has been a strong night for former Vice President Joe Biden; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Super Tuesday: Protestors storm stage during live Joe Biden speech

Joe Biden has been interrupted by protesters storming his stage in California, where he was delivering a victory speech after at least half a dozen wins on Super...
Independent

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Protesters affiliated with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden during what amounted to his Super...
The Wrap Also reported by •MediaiteReutersReuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph

