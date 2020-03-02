Global  

'Hard to put into words': What scoring first career points meant to Vermont's Josh Speidel

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Years after a devastating car accident, Josh Speidel's dream of playing in a D-I college basketball game came true on Vermont's Senior Night.
Vermont's Josh Speidel and his remarkable journey set for emotional stage on senior night

On senior night Tuesday, UVM will honor Josh Speidel, who overcame a traumatic brain injury. Speidel will start and score Catamounts' first basket.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNCBS Sports

