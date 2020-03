Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Coty Jude registered 19 points as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Campbell 72-68 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night. No. 6 seed UNC Asheville (15-15) plays third-seeded Gardner-Webb in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia. LJ Thorpe added 14 points for the […] 👓 View full article