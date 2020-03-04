Paschall helps Warriors rally to stun Nuggets 116-100

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

DENVER (AP) — Eric Paschall scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins turned in a double-double and the Golden State Warriors rallied to stun the Denver Nuggets 116-100 on Tuesday night. A 16-point underdog, the Warriors were down 77-65 with 5:08 left in the third quarter. They went on a […]


