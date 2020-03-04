Global  

Raptors rally, snap three-game skid by beating Suns 123-114

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry added 28 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half for a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak, which was tied for its longest of the season. Norman Powell added 26 points while Chris Boucher […]
