Chiasson OT goal, Koskinen 42 saves as Oilers beat Stars 2-1

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime, Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of likely Western Conference playoff teams. The Oilers got a man advantage 36 seconds into the extra period when Esa Lindell was called […]
