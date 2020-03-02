Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders was seen picking up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Tuesday: States To Watch

Super Tuesday: States To Watch 02:23

 Fourteen states will be voting on Super Tuesday. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller has a preview.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden speaks after winning several states on Super Tuesday [Video]Joe Biden speaks after winning several states on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden speaks after winning several states early on Super Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden stages a Super Tuesday comeback as Sanders fights for the rest in the West

In a newly narrowed four-way contest, Super Tuesday’s broad delegate pool enticed Democratic primary contenders with race’s biggest prizes yet. Fourteen...
TechCrunch

Michael Bloomberg under-performing in key Super Tuesday states despite massive investment

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was under-performing in several Super Tuesday states despite his heavy spending on staff and ads.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moomblr

moomblr 〄 At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/5BepEFg9gp 10 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/U1EVhQVxmM 52 minutes ago

AmberTwemlow

Amber Twemlow (Twemz)❤️❤️🌈😇 RT @Reuters: At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/X98mjAXrcp https://t.co/ckivKXawoy 2 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts - https://t.co/TtroOf5GUx 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/wIfqSz2xQE 2 hours ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/bQpF49j9eV https://t.co/BDrfTtQSUN 2 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/bQpF49j9eV https://t.co/BDrfTtQSUN 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts https://t.co/dTr5jHQSQE 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.