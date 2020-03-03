Global  

Nifty, Sensex slip as Fed rate cut fails to boost confidence

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday as an emergency 50 basis point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to calm investor nerves about the debilitating impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
