Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Defence chief 'discomforted' by PM's bushfire video

Defence chief 'discomforted' by PM's bushfire video

The Age Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Chief of Defence Force told Scott Morrison he was discomforted by the use of ADF material in a social media video posted during the bushfire crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand Defence Chief rang Prime Minister over bushfire promo video concerns https://t.co/xnjqfsRr1M via @ABCNews 1 minute ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Defence chief ‘discomforted’ by PM’s bushfire video https://t.co/5BEfKxYHGW https://t.co/NavVmVeDTf 3 minutes ago

mjrowland68

Michael Rowland RT @Politics_SMHAGE: Defence chief 'discomforted' by PM's bushfire video https://t.co/opWR5vpnA0 via @Gallo_Ways 4 minutes ago

JBell100099

Jasmine Bell💦🔥🌹🦋🇬🇧🇭🇲 RT @lynlinking: Defence Chief rang Prime Minister over bushfire promo video concerns The Liberal Party did not post an advertisement," Mr M… 4 minutes ago

Politics_SMHAGE

Federal Politics Defence chief 'discomforted' by PM's bushfire video https://t.co/opWR5vpnA0 via @Gallo_Ways 9 minutes ago

louiseyaxley

Louise Yaxley Defence Chief rang Prime Minister over bushfire promo video concerns https://t.co/1RhXxn8PwK via @ABCNews 15 minutes ago

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @australian: General Angus Campbell told the PM he was “discomforted” with the use of the ADF footage in the controversial advertisement… 20 minutes ago

DavidGr07837209

David Griffiths Defence Chief rang Prime Minister over bushfire promo video concerns https://t.co/XzlnwbuVl7 via @ABCNews 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.