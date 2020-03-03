Global  

Elizabeth Warren Slides to Third Place in Massachusetts

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The result was a worst-case scenario for the senator in her home state, which surprisingly tilted toward Joe Biden.
News video: Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out?

Should Elizabeth Warren Drop Out? 00:44

 Elizabeth Warren may not even win her own state on Super Tuesday. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average Bernie Sanders has a five-point lead over Warren. Warren’s lack of an obvious lead does not portend great things for her candidacy. Second place would be a humiliating result for...

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories [Video]Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas,..

Senator Elizabeth Warren brings campaign to Eastern Market on Super Tuesday [Video]Senator Elizabeth Warren brings campaign to Eastern Market on Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren gave an emotional speech this evening at a campaign rally in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

Super Tuesday: Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after loss in home state

Super Tuesday: Elizabeth Warren's future uncertain after loss in home stateThe future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday's Democratic primary in...
