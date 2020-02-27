Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alabama Senate Race: Jeff Sessions Fights to Reclaim Seat

Alabama Senate Race: Jeff Sessions Fights to Reclaim Seat

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The former attorney general is seeking to win back the Senate seat he held for two decades in a primary contest that has turned into a contest of loyalty to President Trump, who fired him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

In Comeback Senate Bid, Jeff Sessions Backs Trump — Despite Public Falling-Out

Jeff Sessions is making a play for his old senate seat from Alabama, arguing he's the one who has Trump's back despite the president's disparaging remarks about...
NPR

Alabama Senate hopefuls make final case to voters

VESTAVIA, Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate candidates in Alabama made their final pitches to voters in recent days ahead of a primary battle between former...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Phaedrejax

Clarissa Faye Rudd RT @SarahBCalif: Jeff Sessions failed to get enough votes to win his old outright! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 ...Sessions nevertheless emphasized his connect… 15 seconds ago

booksbygin50

virginia green RT @danicalynn1988: LOLOL Jeff Sessions Fails To Win GOP Nomination For His Old Senate Seat Outright https://t.co/AEW0zmEkMv 55 seconds ago

Mkstar4

MKR RT @TwitterMoments: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he is entering the Alabama Senate race to recapture the seat he left to… 1 minute ago

kmalone369

kmalone❣ #VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @realTuckFrumper: Jeff Sessions Fails To Win GOP Nomination For His Old Senate Seat Outright https://t.co/5Om6seF7cb 3 minutes ago

mykatmikey

JoJo RT @aterkel: BREAKING — The Alabama GOP Senate primary is heading to a runoff. Jeff Sessions failed to win the nomination for his old Senat… 5 minutes ago

Mkstar4

MKR RT @LokayFOX5: Jeff Sessions & Tommy Tuberville advance to runoff election in Republican Senate primary in Alabama, per the @AP. So a form… 6 minutes ago

bculpe

Ben Culpepper RT @WVTM13: Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions: Who will win the Alabama Republican Senate runoff? @TTuberville vs @jeffsessions 🗳️ https… 7 minutes ago

2dogR

2Dog Ranch Equine Rescue RT @GaleTStrong: It won't matter whether he gets it or not, Alabama is sending @DougJones back to the Senate. The Alabama GOP Senate prima… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.