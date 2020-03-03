Global  

Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus, is in quarantine

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, the online giant confirmed.
 Tonight we've learned an Amazon employee in Washington state has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Jennifer Mayerele reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Mar. 3, 2020

