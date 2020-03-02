Global  

Supreme Court sets aside RBI ban on cryptocurrency transactions

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Top court finds prohibitive circular too disproportionate
India’s apex court lifts the ban on Cryptocurrency trading

India’s apex court lifts the ban on Cryptocurrency tradingIn a historic judgment passed today, India’s Supreme Court has lifted the ban on crypto trading in India. In 2018, the country’s central bank, the Reserve...
The Next Web

Supreme Court quashes RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

India's Supreme Court overturned on Wednesday a central bank ban forbidding lenders to facilitate banking transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges and traders,...
Reuters India


BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Cryptocurrency Judgment | Supreme Court says that RBI must exercise its power keeping in mind the manner and extent… https://t.co/rV5WQdHDym 23 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Cryptocurrency Judgment | Supreme Court says that RBI must exercise its power keeping in mind the manner and extent… https://t.co/16X633cITr 24 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Supreme Court has set aside the Reserve Bank of India’s 2018 circular that barred banks and other financial institu… https://t.co/AOgkewps8T 32 minutes ago

SupremeHarish

Harish M RT @ShereenBhan: Supreme Court quashes complete ban on cryptocurrency reports @utkarsh_aanand sets aside RBI 2018 circular, says unreasonab… 38 minutes ago

pioneertrades

Pioneer General Trading Co LLC Supreme Court Sets Aside RBI Circular That Barred Banks From Being Involved In Cryptocurrency Trading https://t.co/6K0TxQBknp 53 minutes ago

sang1983

Sangeetha Kandavel Supreme Court sets aside RBI ban on cryptocurrency transactions https://t.co/ahBlxd5LbO 1 hour ago

busyakram007

Wake Up Supreme Court sets aside RBI ban on cryptocurrency transactions https://t.co/JZfQV7sBn3 1 hour ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @axidentaljourno: Supreme Court sets aside April 2018 RBI Circular banning use or cryptocurrency @IndianExpress 1 hour ago

