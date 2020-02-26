Global  

Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, more musicians cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mariah Carey joins artists like Green Day, Khalid and Avril Lavigne who have canceled shows over coronavirus.
News video: South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

South Florida Catholic Churches Taking Steps To Stop Possible Spread Of Coronavirus 02:19

 CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the guidelines put out by the Archdioceses of Miami.

