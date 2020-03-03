Global  

Airbnb hosts offers temporary homes to people displaced after deadly Nashville tornado

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
In the wake of deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee Tuesday, Airbnb is offering to help with its Open Homes program.
News video: Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville

Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville 00:52

 A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least two people, destroying buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

Vigil held for tornado victims and first responders [Video]Vigil held for tornado victims and first responders

People remembered those who lost their lives in the deadly tornadoes at a vigil tuesday night.

TSU damaged in Nashville tornado [Video]TSU damaged in Nashville tornado

Parts of TSU's campus were damaged in the deadly tornado Monday night.

Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee

A tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Miley Cyrus' Family Is Safe Amid Devastating Nashville Tornado

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her family in Nashville is safe and her home survived the deadly Nashville, Tennessee tornado that occurred early Tuesday (March...
