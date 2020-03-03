|
Airbnb hosts offers temporary homes to people displaced after deadly Nashville tornado
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
In the wake of deadly tornadoes that hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee Tuesday, Airbnb is offering to help with its Open Homes program.
Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville 00:52
A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least two people, destroying buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.
