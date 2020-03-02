Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28 - health minister

Michele Obi RT @kr3at: #CoronaVirus Outside of China - 13,285 cases and 223 deaths. To date a total of 3,204 deaths and 93,567 total #covid19 cases ha… 18 seconds ago Scott RT @Independent: Follow live #coronavirus updates ⚠️ UK told to prepare for 'a lot more cases' and 'expect some deaths' ⚠️ Two more cases… 33 seconds ago Neal Keeling RT @dobsonMEN: Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in UK - bringing total number of cases to 53 https://t.co/Vae9vTaCwZ 37 seconds ago مہمد اسُید راجپوت RT @WarsontheBrink: BREAKING: First case of #coronavirus confirmed in Trondheim, Norway. Total number of confirmed cases in Norway reach 34… 3 minutes ago Scott RT @STVNews: Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland by the health secretary bringing the total to three. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago Macca RJ RT @Hvostova: The newest coronavirus cases around Australia https://t.co/ZNrHGlpLwv 4 minutes ago Scott Macnab Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland, taking total of positive tests to three https://t.co/aViUsJyjAx 4 minutes ago IOMAN -MANOI RT @cnni: Health officials in Hong Kong have confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the citywide total to 103. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago