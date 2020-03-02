Global  

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 28 - health minister

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sixteen Italian nationals in India have tested positive for coronavirus, New Delhi's health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of cases in the country rose sharply to 28.
Freeman confirms two more coronavirus cases in Scotland.

Health minister confirms two more coronavirus cases in Scotland, bringing the total to three.
BBC News

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health minister

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health ministerNEW DELHI: There have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Sixteen...
