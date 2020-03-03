Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks’ courtside seat for the rest of the season. Maybe he can commiserate with former Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley, anywhere but inside Madison Square Garden. Lee had enough of being held by security in a dispute over his proper entrance to the Knicks game when he invoked the […]
Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season. The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square...