Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks’ courtside seat for the rest of the season. Maybe he can commiserate with former Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley, anywhere but inside Madison Square Garden. Lee had enough of being held by security in a dispute over his proper entrance to the Knicks game when he invoked the […]
News video: Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season 01:09

 Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season. The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square...

Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game [Video]Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game

During a New York Knicks game, Spike Lee was turned away by security from using the employee entrance. Lee told ESPN he’s used the entrance for 28 years but they suddenly told him to use a different..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News [Video]Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News

Spike Lee Says He Was Harassed at Knicks Game | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG

Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSGSpike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks' courtside seat for the rest of the season
FOX Sports

Spike Lee Explodes On Knicks Security, 'You Wanna Arrest Me Like Charles Oakley?'

More NY Knicks drama ... this time involving their biggest fan, Spike Lee -- who got into an altercation with security at MSG and told 'em, "You wanna arrest me...
TMZ.com


