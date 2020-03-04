Global  

Biden rides momentum to big Super Tuesday wins, Sanders ahead in California

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states and Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

 Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in...

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice..

Bernie Sanders projected to win big in Colorado during Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders was the projected winner of Colorado's 2020 Super Tuesday presidential primary in the Democratic ticket, while President Donald Trump was expected to win Colorado's GOP primary.

Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in...
Resurgent Joe Biden scores big Super Tuesday wins

Joe Biden sweeps to victory across the US on Super Tuesday, mounting a dramatic offensive against rival Bernie Sanders. The two Democrats were battling for...
