Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years

Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will play 10 UK and Ireland dates later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Art students at Christian Academy of Indiana win top honors [Video]Art students at Christian Academy of Indiana win top honors

For the past three years, students in Ms. Dippie's art class have been submitting their work to the Scholastic Arts and Writing awards, and for the first year, they're winning top honors.

Credit: WLKY     Duration: 01:38Published

Mom gives birth to her second Leap Day baby [Video]Mom gives birth to her second Leap Day baby

A mom in Brooklyn, New York gave birth to a baby girl on February 29, a feat that already has a one in 1,461 chance of happening. But Lindsay Demchak has hit the Leap Day lottery twice. Her firstborn..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:54Published


Tweets about this

Peaches_Taxis

Peaches Southend Airport Taxi Transfers Essex. Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years https://t.co/FGyIXIUDeP #News #London 4 seconds ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years https://t.co/dpWDd78toV https://t.co/PWsJNltFEm 2 minutes ago

VikingFMNews

Viking FM News Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are going to reunite as #Genesis for their first tour in 13 years. Th… https://t.co/iRnWK8Tfeh 4 minutes ago

jerryc20

Stephen Stroud Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years https://t.co/C3CdM53VHr https://t.co/wRuxKfZG3u 5 minutes ago

ghrnewsuk

Greatest Hits Radio News Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are going to reunite as #Genesis for their first tour in 13 years. Th… https://t.co/AUjjvjNKOF 5 minutes ago

leader_music

Richard Leader Music - Leader's American Pie Didn't Collins promise us he'd retired? It's not Genesis without Peter Gabriel, it's another irritating middle of… https://t.co/zFdImBwePN 7 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years https://t.co/sTHLbZGOme https://t.co/snfT5oRwoP 7 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years: Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will play 10 UK and Ireland dates late… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.