Biden wins Texas in big Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders ahead in California

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

 Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in...

