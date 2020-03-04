Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders > How Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders dominated the Super Tuesday results - live updates

How Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders dominated the Super Tuesday results - live updates

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Super Tuesday lived up to the hype with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battling all night. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren face tough path ahead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge

Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge 01:31

 Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled off a Super Tuesday upset with primary wins across the country, leaving Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) banking on California.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim [Video]Health Insurers Cheer As Prospects Of Medicare For All Dim

Joe Biden's triumph on Super Tuesday apparently cheered up health insurers considerably. According to Business Insider, health insurance stocks gained Wednesday following Biden's victory over Bernie..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

What unites these two bitter rivals? [Video]What unites these two bitter rivals?

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders gave victory speeches on Super Tuesday night and made some not-so-subtle digs at each other.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Tuesday aftermath, coronavirus, Supreme Court abortion case: 5 things to know Wednesday

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders move forward after surprising Super Tuesday results, more severe storms forecast in parts of the South and more news you need to...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters India

Super Tuesday exit polls: Highlights from the race

CBS News surveys of voters leaving the polls highlight some of the key strengths of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primaries this week.
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersReuters IndiaNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

thecentersquare

The Center Square U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won California's primary in a Super Tuesday largely dominated by former Vice President Joe… https://t.co/mOxsAfXC69 31 minutes ago

LeaFgomesrj

I'm Léa Gomes, from Brazil. RT @cnni: Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored some dramatic victories, setting up what increasingly looks like a two… 34 minutes ago

HalisiLester

Halisi Lester RT @CNN: Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored some dramatic victories, setting up what increasingly looks like a two-… 48 minutes ago

Yaboit80sbaby

Turo Damn, the Bernie Sanders crew are quiet AF 🤣🤣. Joe Biden didn’t even campaign in 5 states in dominated Sanders in s… https://t.co/982XrXc7xW 1 hour ago

MoDinero1010220

MoDinero1010220 @richie_boswell Neither Biden or Sanders can claim they dominated Super Tuesday, but Bernie is surely in the thick of pulling the upset imo. 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.