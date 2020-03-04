Global  

London copper climbs as dollar weakens after Fed rate cut

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
London copper climbs as dollar weakens after Fed rate cutLondon copper prices rose on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut from the US Federal Reserve weakened the dollar, making commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday to shield the world's largest economy from the impact...
