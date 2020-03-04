London copper climbs as dollar weakens after Fed rate cut Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

copper prices rose on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut from the US Federal Reserve weakened the dollar, making commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies. The London copper prices rose on Wednesday after an emergency rate cut from the US Federal Reserve weakened the dollar, making commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for buyers using other currencies. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday to shield the world's largest economy from the impact... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ET Commodities London copper climbs as dollar weakens after Fed rate cut https://t.co/ZCz21ee3um 45 minutes ago DeskTrading London copper climbs as dollar weakens after Fed rate cut - Financial Post https://t.co/d5YVRfpCaM 3 hours ago