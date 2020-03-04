Global  

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health minister

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health ministerNEW DELHI: There have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Sixteen Italian national and one Indian driver who were quarantined at an ITBP facility in Delhi tested positive. In Delhi, seven confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected. In Hyderabad, a...
Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News

Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News 04:28

 TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH COURT ON FRIDAY. AS THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, PANIC HAS GRIPPED INDIA

