28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health minister
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () NEW DELHI: There have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Sixteen Italian national and one Indian driver who were quarantined at an ITBP facility in Delhi tested positive. In Delhi, seven confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected. In Hyderabad, a...
TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH COURT ON FRIDAY. AS THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, PANIC HAS GRIPPED INDIA...
The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..