Supreme Court of India quashes RBI ban on cryptocurrency

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Supreme Court of India quashes RBI ban on cryptocurrencyThe quashing of RBI ban on cryptocurrency by the Supreme Court of India has bought cheers to the country’s crypto community. In the much-awaited hearing scheduled on Wednesday, the SC struck down the RBI ban on cryptocurrency trading. The court ordered that the Reserve Bank of India’s 2018 prohibition order related to digital currencies is illegal and allowed free trading of virtual currencies, including Bitcoin. A three-judge...
News video: Supreme Court rejects challenge to 'bump stocks' ban

Supreme Court rejects challenge to 'bump stocks' ban 01:01

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trump's ban on "bump stocks" - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. Tamara Lindstrom has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court strikes down RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a central bank ban that dealt the...
Reuters India

India Supreme Court Lifts RBI Ban on Banks Servicing Crypto Firms

India Supreme Court Lifts RBI Ban on Banks Servicing Crypto FirmsIndia’s Supreme Court rules that the central bank’s ban on banks’ dealings with crypto firms is “disproportionate”
The Cointelegraph

akkupositive3

Akshita Bharat Supreme Court quashes the ban on trading in crypto currency. This is big for investment will be exciting. Matic Ind… https://t.co/6FIArFT53g 14 seconds ago

Alisha44_

Alisha Happy news for all interested investors out there. Supreme court quashes the ban on trading. Good time for all the… https://t.co/Uzk03P2zHW 1 minute ago

hamid09578434

Hamid Now all and every investors are very happy to know that supreme court quashes the ban on trading. Matic India Blockchain 2 minutes ago

AjayKum99745701

R_Aj 💕 RT @Real_Anuj: Happy news for all interested investors out there. Supreme court quashes the ban on trading. Good time for all the businesse… 2 minutes ago

cuteanu03

Anuja Each and every investors are very happy to know that supreme court quashes the ban on trading. Matic India Blockchain 2 minutes ago

bitmoneymagnet

Cryptonion RT @IAMAIForum: Supreme court rules in favor of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in the cryptocurrency case. @PCIUpdates h… 2 minutes ago

Xlightingtheway

XRPlightingtheway RT @blckchaindaily: BREAKING: India’s Supreme Court rules that the curb imposed by RBI on crypto trading was illegal and unconstitutional.… 2 minutes ago

RanjuKrishnaa22

RanjuKrishnaa22 Wonderful time for investors. Guys see Supreme Court quashes ban for trading. Here for us Matic India Blockchain soon. 3 minutes ago

