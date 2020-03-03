Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoir
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Ronan Farrow said he's cutting ties with the publisher of his book "Catch and Kill" after they acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoir. In a statement on Tuesday, Farrow said he was disappointed by the publishing company's decision, and that his sister, Dylan Farrow, who has repeatedly accused Allen of sexual abuse, was not contacted for comment or fact checking. Farrow's book detailed his struggles reporting on the Harvey Weinstein rape allegations. Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Ronan Farrow, the author of...
