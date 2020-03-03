Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ronan Farrow > Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoir

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoirRonan Farrow said he's cutting ties with the publisher of his book "Catch and Kill" after they acquired the rights to his estranged father Woody Allen's memoir. In a statement on Tuesday, Farrow said he was disappointed by the publishing company's decision, and that his sister, Dylan Farrow, who has repeatedly accused Allen of sexual abuse, was not contacted for comment or fact checking. Farrow's book detailed his struggles reporting on the Harvey Weinstein rape allegations. Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last month. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Ronan Farrow, the author of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir 00:48

 Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Novel Inspired by a Sailor's World War II Journal [Video]A Novel Inspired by a Sailor's World War II Journal

It all started five years ago when Julia Gimbel found her father's handwritten journal from his time serving in World War II. She was fascinated to learn much more than she ever did in a history class,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:43Published

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release [Video]Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With Book Publisher Hachette Over His Father Woody Allen’s Memoir


TIME

Dylan Farrow blasts upcoming Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsUSATODAY.comThe AgeNYTimes.comIndependentJust JaredThe WrapCBS News

Tweets about this

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @chuzalong: Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired th... #Topbuzz https://t.… 5 hours ago

chuzalong

Patriot4Ethics Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired th... #Topbuzz https://t.co/bQGfQlVlyo 5 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/8oX1KnmePq 6 hours ago

RenSoros

Ren Soros Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/RPX4PyyGCm 7 hours ago

StarlettaSoCal

Starletta Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/Yhr7DIKu4w 7 hours ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/nBoov7dU38 9 hours ago

CarolSa95036014

Carol Sanchez Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/JlPbgyzMQq 9 hours ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Ronan Farrow says he'll cut ties with the publisher of his book 'Catch and Kill' after it acquired the rights to hi… https://t.co/i0su34JcUs 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.