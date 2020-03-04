Global  

Biden snags Texas in Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders has edge in California

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
News video: Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination. According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee...

Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: On Super Tuesday, Biden Sweeps South And Texas But California Goes Toward Sanders

CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders wins in Colorado,..

Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California [Video]Biden sweeps the South, Sanders wins California

A resurgent Joe Biden won at least eight states on Super Tuesday and Bernie Sanders was leading in the biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential..

Biden surges to victory across Super Tuesday map, Sanders wins delegate-rich California; Bloomberg on brink


