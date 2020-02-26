Global  

Will the bull market make it to 11, or will coronavirus fears end the stock market's longest run?

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The bull market celebrates its 11th birthday on Monday. How will the coronavirus impact its record-breaking winning streak?
 The stock market had it's worst week in more than a decade, plunging more than 3,500 points, due to fears of the financial impact of the coronavirus. Devin Fehely has more on the economic outlook amid this evolving health crisis.

Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night. Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further..

Dear Readers, It's been a rough week in the market as spreading coronavirus fears have sent stocks tumbling and economists scrambling to lower their global...
Trump and his economic officials are scrambling to downplay the coronavirus in an attempt to boost the stock market· *Mounting fears of the coronavirus's spread in the US triggered one of the sharpest market sell-offs in recent years.* · *The deep stock losses sparked...
