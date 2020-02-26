Global  

Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.
Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational 7/56 propels Saurashtra into Ranji Trophy final


Indian Express

A first! DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic...
Mid-Day

