Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Poland > Poland announces first coronavirus case

Poland announces first coronavirus case

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Poland announces first coronavirus caseWARSAW: Poland on Wednesday announced its first case of coronavirus while adding that nearly 70 people were being tested for the disease. The man, who had visited Germany, is "not part of a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City 01:00

 First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota

A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published

Mississippi reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus [Video]Mississippi reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Mississippi reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

How Wake County is working to contain NC's first coronavirus case

With North Carolina's first confirmed case of coronavirus landing in Wake County, public health officials say they are quarantining close contacts of the patient...
bizjournals

Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man in his 50s tested positive Saturday for coronavirus — the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital — and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.