Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine will take at least a year, Washington state outbreak hits Amazon

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus outbreak spreads in Washington state, schools and sports teams are taking precautions. Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the US.
News video: Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

 SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS. CHINA ON WEDNESDAY REPORTED 38 MORE DEATHS FROM THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BUT A FALL IN FRESH CASES FOR...

Coronavirus outbreak hits Beijing small businesses [Video]Coronavirus outbreak hits Beijing small businesses

The BBC's Stephen McDonell visits shopping areas in Beijing to see if the virus is having an effect.

Experts Say Vaccine Won't Solve Current Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Experts Say Vaccine Won't Solve Current Coronavirus Outbreak

Tonight we've learned an Amazon employee in Washington state has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Jennifer Mayerele reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Mar. 3, 2020

Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.
Independent

Three more die in Seattle area from coronavirus as U.S. promises 1 million test kits

The number of people with the new coronavirus in the United States climbed on Tuesday with Washington state reporting three more deaths, as authorities worked on...
Reuters Also reported by •Zee News

