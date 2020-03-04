Global  

10-man Jeonbuk draws 2-2 with Sydney FC in Asian CL

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Han Kyo-won’s goal in the 89th minute gave 10-man Jeonbuk Motors a 2-2 draw with Sydney FC in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday. Trent Buhagiar’s solo effort cancelled out Jeonbuk’s second-half goal, and Adam Le Fondre’s penalty after a Jeonbuk player was sent off for a handball looked like it would […]
