Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Reuters India Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Tuesday: States To Watch

Super Tuesday: States To Watch 02:23

 Fourteen states will be voting on Super Tuesday. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller has a preview.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's Political Comeback [Video]Biden's Political Comeback

Nothing about the former vice president's electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage. The former vice president's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg [Video]Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden stages a Super Tuesday comeback as Sanders fights for the rest in the West

In a newly narrowed four-way contest, Super Tuesday’s broad delegate pool enticed Democratic primary contenders with race’s biggest prizes yet. Fourteen...
TechCrunch

Bloomberg spent nearly $200M on ads in Super Tuesday states. It didn't get him much.

Bloomberg spent nearly $200M on ads in Super Tuesday states. It didn't get him much.
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.