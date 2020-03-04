Global  

Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh added to panel

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joshi replaces MSK Prasad, Harvinder replaces Gagan Khoda; the existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh
