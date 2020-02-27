Global  

U.S. strikes Taliban forces in first hit since peace deal

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The U.S. conducted its first airstrike against Taliban forces in Afghanistan since signing an ambitious peace deal with the militant group.
Official: US strike Taliban, in first hit since peace deal

The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days after American and Taliban officials signed an...
Seattle Times

Former Taliban hostage in Doha to witness peace deal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Australian university professor Timothy Weeks, who was held captive for three years by the Taliban, arrived Thursday in Qatar in the...
Seattle Times


