First coronavirus case at EU council as ministers gather for emergency meetings

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A first case of coronavirus has been established at the Council of the European Union, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as ministers of the 27 EU member states meet there for a series of emergency meetings.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State

Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State 03:48

 The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed the state's first coronavirus case Wednesday. There are 11 cases in New York State; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

