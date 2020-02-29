Global  

Baghdad not confirming Iraq's first coronavirus death

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Iraq's Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was not clear whether a death reported as Iraq's first coronavirus death had in fact been from the new virus.
News video: Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S.. 02:01

 Senator McSally speaks out following first Coronavirus related death in U.S..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq reports its first coronavirus death, in Kurdish region

Iraq reported its first coronavirus death on Wednesday, an elderly man in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya, the local health department said.
Reuters Also reported by •HinduReuters IndiaIndiaTimesWorldNewsFrance 24Newsy

First coronavirus death in USA, Washington declares State of Emergency as Trump administration flounders with narrative control

(Natural News) The first U.S. death of the coronavirus is now confirmed in Washington State, and Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement lamenting the “sad day...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters

