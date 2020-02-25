Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vermont > Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night

Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A car accident kept Josh Speidel from playing for the Vermont Catamounts, but the team honored his scholarship and he played during Senior Night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Mother says daughter's legs were amputated after horrific car crash in Taylor Sunday night

Mother says daughter's legs were amputated after horrific car crash in Taylor Sunday night 02:25

 A grieving Mother is speaking out after her daughter and another man were involved in a horrific accident Sunday night in Taylor while they were pushing a car that ran out of gas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother says daughter's legs were amputated after horrific car crash in Taylor Sunday night [Video]Mother says daughter's legs were amputated after horrific car crash in Taylor Sunday night

A grieving Mother is speaking out after her daughter and another man were involved in a horrific accident Sunday night in Taylor while they were pushing a car that ran out of gas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

SFPD Car Involved In Accident In Twin Peaks Neighborhood [Video]SFPD Car Involved In Accident In Twin Peaks Neighborhood

A San Francisco Police Department cruiser was reportedly involved in an apparent accident with another vehicle on Monday night. (2-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 years after devastating accident, Speidel gets his moment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — It was an extra-special night for Vermont on Tuesday night but not because the Catamounts wrapped up a championship regular season with...
Seattle Times

Vermont's Speidel perseveres to score first points

Josh Speidel, a three-star Vermont recruit who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while a senior in high school, made his first Division I start...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

norman_bonk

Norman Bonk Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night… https://t.co/tNPVeM2FMv 4 minutes ago

dodoqueen

DeAnn Ontiveros RT @MattNorlander: I spoke with @UVMmbb coach John Becker on Monday about Josh, about the emotions of this night, about a man who exemplifi… 18 minutes ago

ForBrainstorm

Brainstorm For Brain Injury There is always hope. Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores o… https://t.co/JC9GYExvBM 18 minutes ago

CoachLev2

Akeem Leviston RT @USATODAY: "I did it. I'm a college basketball player. I scored in a college basketball game ... you can't take that away from me. I'm j… 51 minutes ago

ncaastreaming

Streaming College FB Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night https://t.co/TNZx4Dd20U 51 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek College basketball player scores first points since recovering from coma in emotional debut: "Don't give up" https://t.co/2DdUkaGg64 1 hour ago

EricMoreno6477

Eric Moreno RT @MSNSports: Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night https://t.co/hcEBJ… 1 hour ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Josh Speidel, Vermont player who suffered brain injury in car accident as recruit, scores on Senior Night https://t.co/hcEBJUtD4J 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.