Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK coronavirus cases jump to 85

UK coronavirus cases jump to 85

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus cases in the UK jump by 34 in a day, taking total number to 85
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief

Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief 01:30

 There may be an “upsurge” of coronavirus cases in April, resulting in a peak in May before a “downturn later in the year”, the chief medical officer for Wales said. Dr Frank Atherton told a press conference in Cardiff Bay that the current situation is a “window of opportunity” but warned...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined [Video]What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined

Thousands in the United States have been quarantined as a result of the growing number of stateside cases of coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus [Video]Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed this week hospitals across the country are prepping for incoming cases of the deadly disease. Footage captured on March 4 shows workers at Medan Adam..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We are in a crisis here.' The Yale professor who said U.S. coronavirus cases were set to 'explode' in coming days warns that America is way behind on testing

'We are in a crisis here.' The Yale professor who said U.S. coronavirus cases were set to 'explode' in coming days warns that America is way behind on testing· Coronavirus testing in the United States is falling behind other countries, putting more people at risk, Yale professor and healthcare management expert...
Business Insider

China is now worried about incoming Coronavirus cases

China, where the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged and has spread to about 70 countries so far, is now worried about importing infections. On Tuesday,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •ReutersNews24BBC News

Tweets about this

diansubiakto

Subiakto RT @BBCBreaking: Coronavirus cases in the UK jump by 34 in a day, taking total number to 85 https://t.co/TRb21qEMob 9 seconds ago

rankstr

Rankstr BBC: UK coronavirus cases jump to 85... https://t.co/xfZTYpNLgE https://t.co/sVBTGuiMxh 19 seconds ago

_IamZeeshan

Zeeshan RT @iihtishamm: Breaking News Coronavirus cases in the UK jump by 34 in a day, taking total number to 85 #CoronavirusUK 24 seconds ago

allymrowe

M'Rowé Ally RT @russian_market: U.K. CORONAVIRUS CASES JUMP TO 85 https://t.co/noPzUZzfwJ 55 seconds ago

JoaniSparkles

Joani Sparkles 🇺🇸🌊 RT @CivMilAir: BBC News - UK coronavirus cases jump to 85 https://t.co/MCF94EtpGW 1 minute ago

SerenityMouse

Patty Martin-Delaney BBC News - Coronavirus cases in UK jump to 85 https://t.co/3shryWPjty 2 minutes ago

ATTHESEASIDE4

ATTHESEASIDE RT @Socialistdawn: UK #coronavirus cases jump to 85 https://t.co/gsP6l6P60s 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.